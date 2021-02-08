Glenview Trust Co Sells 148 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $77,302,785. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

