Glenview Trust Co Has $2.91 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.