Glenview Trust Co Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

