Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

