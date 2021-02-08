Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,618 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.