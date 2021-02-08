Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,844 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PPL by 363.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $14,056,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PPL by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

