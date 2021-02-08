Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $253.15 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.