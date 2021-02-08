Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,516,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $373,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $356.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average is $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

