Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

