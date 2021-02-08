Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $101.65 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

