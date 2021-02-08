Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $356.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

