Girard Partners LTD. Has $667,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

