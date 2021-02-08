Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.