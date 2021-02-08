Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 296.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $90.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.