Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 94,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 591,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 64,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $68.32. 70,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

