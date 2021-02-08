Gem Exchange And Trading Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $312,072.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $312,072.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange And Trading token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gem Exchange And Trading alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00057269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00185340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00075502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00065122 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00075668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00232726 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,816,267 tokens. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Trading

