GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

