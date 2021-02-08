GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
