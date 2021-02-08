Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,037,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 95,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197,546. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

