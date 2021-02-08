Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

