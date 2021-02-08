Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000.

Shares of NYSE RBAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 28,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

