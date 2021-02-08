FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $353,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $48,889,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

