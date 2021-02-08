FY2022 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Lifted by DA Davidson

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on OPBK. Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OPBK opened at $8.08 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.