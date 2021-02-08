FY2021 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Shares of MCK opened at $183.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in McKesson by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

