FY2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Increased by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.03.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 126,100 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,296 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.