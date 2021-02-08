FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,537 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

