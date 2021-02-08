Fusion 1-Day Volume Tops $14.43 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001405 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,247.70 or 1.01723805 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,524,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,954,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

