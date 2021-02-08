Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

FURY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:FURY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 44,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

