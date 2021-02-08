Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.61 ($85.42).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.