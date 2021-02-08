Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.70

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

