FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.