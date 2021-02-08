Fountain Price Up 97% This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $13,794.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 97% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

