Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to $11.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $11.50 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of FSM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 946,777 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 864,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,683,000 after buying an additional 653,209 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 526,944 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

