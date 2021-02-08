Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.46.

Shares of FTNT opened at $155.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

