Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 87,371 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,371 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.31% of Hilton Worldwide worth $96,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $59,944,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

NYSE HLT opened at $111.67 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

