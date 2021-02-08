Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 217,364 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,695,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 217,364 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $109,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

