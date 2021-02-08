Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $44,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 172,961 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $220.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $220.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

