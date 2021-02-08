Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $149.79 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,158 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $149,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.