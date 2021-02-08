Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 527,014 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

