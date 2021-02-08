Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 154,197 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Parsons were worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 68.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 147.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

