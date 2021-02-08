Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.48.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

