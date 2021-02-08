Fluidigm (FLDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. On average, analysts expect Fluidigm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLDM stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

