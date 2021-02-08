Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $141.81 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

