Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,052 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

