Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,631 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,157 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe stock opened at $492.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.17 and a 200-day moving average of $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.