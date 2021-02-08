Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 12,419 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $253.54 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

