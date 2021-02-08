Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

