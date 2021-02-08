FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $292.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $257.36 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.