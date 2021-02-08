Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Flamingo has a market cap of $56.96 million and $42.74 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00180925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00063662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00074457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00226847 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

