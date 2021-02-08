Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

