Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $179.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

